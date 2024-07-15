How IV Therapy Offered At Eterna MedSpa Can Boost Your Summer Experience

Spending more time outdoors during the summer season’s scorching heat can wreak havoc on your hydration levels. While sweating is the body’s natural defense mechanism to cool down, it can also lead to a significant loss of fluids and electrolytes. But you can combat that dehydration with IV Infusion Therapy, offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center!

What exactly is IV Infusion Therapy? It involves the intravenous infusion of essential nutrients and vitamins directly into your bloodstream, which can help boost your immune system and enhance your overall well-being. Eterna offers a variety of infusions to target specific needs:

1. Myers Cocktail

This powerful combination of essential vitamins and minerals, including important antioxidants, helps alleviate stress, improves immunity, restores balance, provides hydration, helps reduce migraines, and reduces chronic pain.

2. Immune Boost

Ideal for travelers or those anticipating stress, this infusion reduces symptoms of common viruses, protects against infections, improves healing time, and supports your natural immune system.

3. Youth Infusion

This infusion fights acne, wrinkles, and tired skin from the inside out. Additionally, it can help protect the body against oxidative stress, regulate hormone levels, and relieve chronic fatigue.

4. Hangover Rescue

This infusion eases hangover headaches, upset stomachs, muscle aches and cramps, dehydration, and nausea.

Beyond these options, Eterna offers intramuscular injections of Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, and Lipo-Mino, as well as infusion add-ons, such as Ala (Alpha-Lipoic Acid), Glutathione, Biotin, Vitamin C, Zinc, Toradol, and Magnesium.

IV therapy sessions typically last about 45 minutes. Schedule a consultation with Eterna MedSpa to find the perfect infusion for your needs so you can get back to enjoying your summer!

