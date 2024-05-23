Providence Catholic High School Announces Valedictorian and Co-Salutatorians

Providence Catholic High School proudly announces Zachary Ford as the Class of 2024 Valedictorian and Caden Baudek, Dominic Ford, and Joseph Gelonese as co-Salutatorians. Principal Paul Houston commended these young men for their dedication and leadership, expressing confidence in their bright futures.

Valedictorian Zachary Ford, son of Mike and Laurie Ford, will study Psychology or Engineering at the University of Notre Dame. A member of the Math Club, Augustinian Youth Ministry, French Honor Society, and Student Council, Zachary also played basketball and baseball. He received numerous honors, including National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, and Illinois State Scholar. Zachary and his brother Dominic (co-Salutatorian) co-founded a chess club for children with special needs.

Co-Salutatorian Caden Baudek, son of Brian and Kim Baudek, plans to major in Neuroscience and minor in Theology at Notre Dame. Active in Math Team, Student Council, and Augustinian Youth Ministry, Caden also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and participated on the football and baseball teams. His academic accolades include awards in English, Geometry, Spanish, and Physics.

Co-Salutatorian Dominic Ford, also the son of Mike and Laurie Ford, will attend the University of Notre Dame. Dominic was involved in Student Council, Math Team, and Augustinian Youth Ministry, and co-founded the Stock Market Club. He earned honors such as National Merit Commended Scholar and AP Scholar with Honor, and played baseball and basketball at Providence.

Co-Salutatorian Joseph Gelonese, son of Joe and Dawn Gelonese, plans to major in Neuroscience and Philosophy at Northwestern University. Joseph participated in Habitat for Humanity and the Student Augustinian Values Institute, and volunteered extensively, including at Silver Cross Hospital. His academic achievements include awards in French, English, and AP Statistics.

PCHS is proud of these exemplary students who have significantly contributed to Providence Catholic High School’s community, and we are excited to witness their future endeavors!

For more information, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org