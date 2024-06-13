Prosecutors request jail for Joliet man charged with dog torture

Prosecutors are seeking to jail a Joliet man charged with the May 19 torture and cruel treatment of a bull terrier named Nibbles.

On Thursday, a petition to deny pretrial release was filed against Giovanny Aguilar, 36. A grand jury has indicted Aguilar on charges of animal torture, aggravated cruelty and cruelty to animals.

Officers investigating the incident had arrested Aguilar on May 19 and released him after giving him a notice to appear in court. Aguilar is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Monday.

In the petition, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Brown argued Aguilar is eligible for jail because he is charged with felony violations of the Illinois Humane Care for Animals Act.

Brown’s petition also noted that Aguilar was previously convicted of child pornography and battery.

On May 19, witnesses told Joliet police officers they saw Aguilar kick the bull terrier named Nibbles many times in the backyard of Aguilar’s residence on Croghan Street.

One witness was asleep and was awakened by Aguilar’s screaming, Brown’s petition said. The witness looked out the window and claimed to have seen Aguilar grabbing and throwing Nibbles.

The witness said Nibbles did not fight back, Brown’s petition said.

Afterward, the witness allegedly saw Aguilar kick Nibbles “with great force and violence,” according to Brown’s petition.

Officers investigating the incident obtained video that allegedly showed Aguilar kicking the dog, according to Brown’s petition.

“‘Nibbles had to be euthanized after a severe medical situation,” Brown’s petition said.

A necropsy report showed the dog suffered fractured bones.