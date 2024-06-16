Joliet police probe shooting Sunday on Ruby Street

Two people were shot early Sunday while standing outside a lounge on Ruby Street, Joliet police said.

The injuries to a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were not life-threatening, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Police were called to the 200 block of Ruby Street at 4:38 a.m. They found the woman with a “graze gunshot wound to the leg,” according to the release.

She was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph–Joliet hospital by ambulance. While police were at the hospital talking to the victim, they learned that a man with a gunshot wound to the arm also had arrived at Ascension Saint Joseph, according to the release.

Both are believed to have been shot while standing on a sidewalk near a lounge located in the 200 block of Ruby Street, according to the release.

The motive for the shooting is being investigated.

“Other individuals at the scene of the shooting were uncooperative with officers,” according to the release.

Police encourage anyone with video footage or information related to the shootings to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. People also can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they want to remain anonymous.