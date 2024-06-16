Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of northern Illinois, including Will, Grundy and Kendall counties, until 8 p.m. (Derek Barichello)

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Will, Grundy and Kendall counties as well as much of northern Illinois until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The most severe storms can bring damaging winds and frequent lighting, according to the weather service.

Storms could reach the Joliet area after 5 p.m.

“In addition, localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out particularly after sunset,” the weather service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook posted on its website, weather.gov.

The possibility for thunderstorms and rain remains until 10 p.m., according to the forecast. But the severe thunderstorm watch is set to end at 8 p.m.