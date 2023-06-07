New Joliet Starbucks delayed amid objections from nearby school

Plans for a Starbucks along Essington Road in Joliet have been slowed because of objections raised by a neighboring preschool.
Starbucks plans to put a coffeehouse on the site now occupied by a Super Wash car wash on the corner of Thomas Hickey Drive.
But the owners of the EduCare Learning Center, a preschool and daycare, and two parents with children in the center, came to the City Council on Tuesday to object to the potential traffic and a Starbucks lane that would run close to their playground.
‘I’m worried about traffic, and I’m worried about the safety of the kids,” co-owner Stephanie Collom told the council.
The council voted to table a vote on the drive-thru permit and send the matter back to its Public Service Committee for review.
EduCare Learning Center at 3171 Thomas Hickey Drive is not readily noticeable to Essington Road motorists, but its been there for 40 years. It’s located behind the Super Wash, and there is a line of tall pine trees separating the daycare from the Super Wash.
The playground is located behind the trees.
A proposed bypass lane around the drive-thru would come within six feet of that playground area, which Collom described as “super close” and a safety concern.
Dan Abdo with Joseph Development, which is developing the potential Starbucks site, told the council he was willing to work on accommodations.
“I understand the concerns,” Abdo said. “I would like to address them to the extent that I can. This is the first that I’m hearing of them.”
Dave Collom, co-owner of the daycare with his wife, Stephanie, said they also were concerned about exhaust from vehicles lined up for the drive-thru, which would be on the EduCare side of the Starbucks building.
“Basically, the exhaust is facing right towards our playground,’ Dave Collom said.
He noted that the plans for the Starbucks development did not indicate any barriers between the drive-thru and the EduCare property.
The potential Starbucks site is at 1900 Essington Road. The car wash would be torn down in redevelopment of the site.