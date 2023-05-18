Starbucks plans another Joliet store

Starbucks plans an Essington Road location.

Starbucks has been adding coffee shops around town and next plans to open in a multi-tenant building that will replace a Super Wash car wash at Thomas Hickey Drive.

The Starbucks plan surfaced this week at a meeting of the Joliet City Council Public Service Committee, which gave preliminary approval for a permit for a drive-thru at the future Starbucks.

The permit next goes to the City Council for approval, but no issues were raised at the committee meeting.

Starbucks last year opened in a multi-tenant building that replaced a Pier One Imports store along Plainfield Road near the Louis Joliet Mall. A new Starbucks also is being built in the North Ridge Plaza along Larkin Avenue.

The plan for the location at 1900 Essington Road includes access off Thomas Hickey Drive, which is similar to the access point for the Super Wash. A second access point will be on the north side of the site.

No information was provided as to what other tenants may occupy the new building on Essington Road.

The city Public Works Department recommended approval of the drive-thru permit.