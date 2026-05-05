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Fire causes $15,000 in damage to Kankakee residence

Fire response - Kankakee County

Fire response - Kankakee County (Shaw Local News Network)

By Jeff Bonty

A Kankakee home sustained $15,000 in damage to the exterior of the residence Monday.

Kankakee Fire Department personnel were dispatched at around 2 p.m. to a small residential fire in the 500 block of North Hammes Avenue.

The fire was contained to the exterior, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

The fire appeared to have started by an open flame believed to be a cigarette, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries and crews were on scene for about an hour assuring no fire extended into the home, LaRoche said.

The owner of the home used the house as storage for his business, the fire department said.

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Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.