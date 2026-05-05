Fire causes $15,000 in damage to Kankakee residence

A Kankakee home sustained $15,000 in damage to the exterior of the residence Monday.

Kankakee Fire Department personnel were dispatched at around 2 p.m. to a small residential fire in the 500 block of North Hammes Avenue.

The fire was contained to the exterior, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

The fire appeared to have started by an open flame believed to be a cigarette, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries and crews were on scene for about an hour assuring no fire extended into the home, LaRoche said.

The owner of the home used the house as storage for his business, the fire department said.