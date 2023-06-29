Air quality won’t affect Fourth of July fireworks in Will County

Unhealthy air quality will most likely not impact Fourth of July fireworks in Will County.

Although an air quality alert is still in effect until midnight for northern Illinois, according to Scott Baker, meteorologist, at the National Weather Service Chicago, the air quality is gradually improving, from very unhealthy Wednesday to unhealthy on Thursday, according to AirNow.gov.

Ben Benson, city manager at the city of Lockport, said Lockport intends to host its fireworks show at dusk Monday at Dellwood Park as planned. The fireworks show is a partnership between the city of Lockport and the Lockport Park District, he said.

Benson said officials from the city, park district and Lockport Fire Department met on-site this week to discuss the event.

“We’re more concerned with dryness and potential fires than necessarily the air quality that we’re experiencing today,” Benson said. “I think this air pollution stuff should hopefully move on and the rain will make it a little better.

Benson said the decision was “full speed ahead with fireworks on July 3 at dusk at Dellwood Park.” He said that if any weather-related concerns emerge July 3, the fireworks would be rescheduled.

“The air quality is improving; the numbers are getting better. I think it’s a little premature to cancel now.” — Lori Carmine, park director, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet

It’s also a “yes” from New Lenox. Mayor Tim Baldermann said New Lenox has no plans to cancel its fireworks, scheduled for Tuesday.

“We will be moving forward with them,” Baldermann said.

Plainfield Mayor John F. Argoudelis said the recent rains dissipated any concerns regarding dryness and he hopes for good air quality for Plainfield’s annual fireworks show Monday at Gregory B. Bott Community Park.

The fireworks show is a partnership between the village of Plainfield and the Plainfield Park District, according to a news release from the village announcing the show.

“I’m pretty certain we’ll move forward,” Argoudelis said. “Individuals can make decisions on whether they feel comfortable or not. Some people will and some people won’t. … Hopefully, we’ll have good air quality.”

Fireworks also are scheduled at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet, according to Lori Carmine, park director.

