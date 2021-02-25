Plainfield mayor to give final State of the Village address March 10

Plainfield Mayor Michael Collins will deliver the last State of the Village address of his tenure on March 10.

Each year, the mayor reviews what has been happening in the village over the prior year as well as what is to come. The virtual event is presented by the Plainfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

Collins is not running for reelection in the April municipal election.

He was elected village president in 2009 and has served three consecutive terms. He also served as a village trustee from 1999 to 2007 and as a Plainfield Fire Protection District trustee from 1989 to 1999.

In an announcement of the address, Collins touted the infrastructure improvements in Plainfield during his tenure. These include the Lockport Street pedestrian bridge, the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant and the construction of the Pace Park-n-Ride.

Most recently, the Plainfield Village Board approved an annexation plan for a future residential development which is slated to bring about 278 single family homes to the village.

With Collins not running for reelection, two candidates, Margie Bonuchi, a village trustee, and John Argoudelis, a local attorney, are running for the position.