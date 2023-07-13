Wilmington man arrested for crashed that killed two

State police have arrested a Wilmington man on DUI charges for a wrong-way interstate collision that killed two parents and hospitalized three of their children on June 27.

Michael L. Trinka, 33, on Wednesday was arrested on 12 felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence and jailed with bond set at $3 million, state police said in a news release.

Killed in the accident were Ronald Dube, 35, and Kelly Quinlan-Dube, 34, both residents of Emington.

The Dubes, were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 10:36 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Wilmington Township. They were pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m. on June 28. The couple was in the front of the vehicle.

Their three children, who were passengers, were hospitalized. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Trinka also was hospitalized after the accident with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

According to police, Trinka was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-55 in a Ford F-150 truck.

The truck ran head-on into a GMC Yukon in which the Dube family was traveling. The Dubes’ vehicle was then struck by a semitrailer.

Trinka is being held in the Will County Adult Detention Facility in Joliet. His $3 million bond requires him to post bail of $300,000 to be released.

He was arrested after an investigation was done by the Illinois State Police Zone 1 Violent Crime Unit and a warrant was issued through the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.