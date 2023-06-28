Wilmington crash claims 2 lives Wednesday morning

Two people were killed early Wednesday in a head-on collision on Interstate 55 in Wilmington, according to Illinois State Police.

According to state police, a black Ford F-150 was traveling north in the southbound lanes near milepost 238 in Wilmington, and collided with a GMC Yukon, traveling south on !-55. around 2:50 a.m. The Yukon was then struck by a semi truck. The driver and front passenger were killed and pronounced dead at the accident scene. Three juvenile passengers in the Yukon were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The victims killed were identified by the Will County Coroner as Ronald Dube, 35, and Kelly Quinlan-Dube, 34, both of Emington. Autopsies were performed on Wednesday. The final cause and manner of death will be completed at a later date pending police, toxicological, external and autopsy reports.”

The driver of the F-150 was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. I-55 was shut down until 4:35 a.m. while ISP investigated the incident. The investigation is ongoing.