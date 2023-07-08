State police arrest Will County man on child porn charge

Illinois State Police have made their second arrest in two weeks of a man in Will County on a charge of child pornography.

At 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, David Hede, 49, was taken to the Will County jail on four felony charges of child pornography. Hede resides in an unincorporated area of Elwood in Jackson Township, which is about 7 miles south of Joliet.

Troopers had executed a search warrant at Hede’s address Thursday, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. Evidence was gathered as a result of the investigation, and Hede was taken into custody, police said.

No further information about the arrest was provided by police Friday.

Jail records did not yet have information on Hede’s bond amount.

On June 30, troopers arrested Thomas Tatro, 47, on 10 felony charges of child pornography after executing a search warrant at his residence in Troy Township. The township encompasses Shorewood and Joliet.

Judge Donald DeWilkins set a $500,000 bond for Tatro after finding probable cause for his detention at the jail.