10 child pornography charges filed against Troy Township man

A 47-year-old man is facing 10 felony child pornography charges after officers gathered evidence from his residence in Troy Township.

On Thursday, troopers with the Illinois State Police searched a residence in the 4000 block of Frank Drive in Troy Township and gathered evidence that led them to arrest Thomas Tatro, 47, who lives on that street.

Court records Friday showed 10 charges of child pornography were filed against Tatro.

Five of those charges are Class 2 felonies, which are punishable by up to seven years in prison, while the rest were Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Tatro was booked into the Will County jail at 12:08 p.m. Thursday. His bond is set at $500,000.

Tatro’s address is outside Shorewood village limits, but it was not clear Friday whether it’s unincorporated or in Joliet’s jurisdiction. It is within the limits of Troy Township.

Tatro’s address is about a half-mile away from Troy Crossroads Elementary School.

Tatro’s next court appearance has been scheduled for July 21.

Illinois State Police did not provide further information about Tatro’s arrest.