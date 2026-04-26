Illinois Extension group to hold dinner fundraiser May 8 in Ottawa

The La Salle County Friends of Extension and 4-H 2025 dinner fundraiser. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado )

The La Salle County Friends of Extension and 4-H will hold a drive-thru fundraiser dinner to support La Salle County’s Illinois Extension and 4-H Youth program from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 8, in the La Salle County Extension Office parking lot, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa.

The dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, cornbread, baked beans, cheesy hash browns and cookie. The meal will be served by Stone Jug Barbecue.

The dinner costs $16. Due to a limited number of tickets, the tickets must be pre-purchased. To buy tickets, visit the La Salle County Extension Office, Grand Ridge Bank or committee members. A limited amount of tickets also will be available at the fundraiser.

For more information, call 815-257-6266 or email ghcookie@gmail.com or lcfoe4h@gmail.com.