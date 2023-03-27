Tire and auto repair shop with location in New Lenox receives award for customer satisfaction

The CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center program has Scott’s U-Save Tire & Auto Repair for the fourth consecutive year.

The award is based directly on verified reviews from CARFAX Car Care members in 2022, according to a news release from Scott’s U-Save Tire & Auto Repair.

A minimum rating of 4.8 stars out of a possible 5 is necessary to become a CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center, according to the release.

The Templin family has been in the automotive industry for four generations, starting in 1919. The late Scott Templin founded Scott’s U-Save in 1981 with a foundation of putting the customer first, according to the release.

Scott Templin’s wife, Sheri Templin, has since expanded the business. Scott’s U-Save & Tire Repair currently has locations in New Lenox; Steger; and Schererville, Indiana.

Over the holidays, all three locations held a holiday contest for nonprofits during which everyone was a winner.

Customers were encouraged to vote for one of three charities per location for the chance to win first, second or third place in a series of possible donations.

New Lenox winners were the PTO at New Lenox School District 122, which received a $750 donation; Cache Creek Animal Rescue in Frankfort, which received a $500 donation; and the New Lenox Township Food Pantry, which received a $250 donation.

For information, visit scottsusave.com and carfax.com.