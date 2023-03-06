Auto shop’s holiday contest benefit 3 New Lenox nonprofts

All three locations of Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair held a holiday contest for nonprofits on its where everyone was a winner.

Customers were encouraged to vote for one of three charities per location for the chance to win first, second or third place in a series of possible donations.

The Parent Teacher Organization at New Lenox School District 122 received a $750 donation, Cache Creek Animal Rescue in Frankfort received a $500 donation and the New Lenox Township Food Pantry received a $250 donation

Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair donated $500 to Cache Creek Animal Rescue in Frankfort as part of its holiday contest this year. Pictured from left are Brad Templin, Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair operations manager, Sheri Templin, Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair owner, and Cindy Fitzpatrick from Cache Creek Animal Rescue. (Photo courtesy of Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair)

“Giving back to the communities that we serve is just a small token of our gratitude for the loyalty and decades of support shown to our organization for four decades,” Sheri Templin, owner, said in a news release from Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair.

For more information, visit scottsusave.com.