Joliet police make arrest in June 1 murder case

Joliet police have arrested John Hernandez, 22, of Joliet on a charge of first-degree murder for a shooting that occurred June 1.

The shooting in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue ended with the death of Fernando Contreras, 23, and injuries to two male victims ages 20 and 27.

Hernandez also was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police arrested Hernandez on Saturday at his home in the 500 block of Campbell Street, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.