One man dead, 2 others wounded in Joliet shooting

Joliet — Joliet Police reported that one man is dead and two others are injured after a late-night shooting Saturday.

According to a statement from police, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue about 11 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

Upon entering the home, officers found an unresponsive 23-year-old man in the living room of the residence with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. His identity has not yet been released.

Officers also discovered a 27-year-old man with a non life-threatening graze wound to the head from a bullet and learned that a 20-year-old man had suffered four gunshot wounds during the incident and already had been taken to Silver Cross Hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

The 20-year-old reportedly is in stable condition at Silver Cross.

The police reported that the Joliet Fire Department transported the 27-year-old to Silver Cross, as well, and he was released shortly after receiving treatment.

According to the statement from the police, detectives and evidence technicians canvased the house and surrounding area and found 25 shell casings at the scene. Preliminary evidence suggests the gunfire came from outside the home and struck the three victims, who were in the front room of the house.

The shooting is under investigation and police said the shooting appears to be isolated in nature and not believed to be a known threat to the extended community at this time. Police said they are looking for a potential motive for the shooting and a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with video footage or has information related to this shooting, is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. People with information also may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.