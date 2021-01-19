Coroner identifies body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet

Jackson Street drawbridge in Joliet. Officers responded near the area on Tuesday evening after receiving a report of a man who was in the water. (Felix Sarver)

A body recovered from the Des Plaines River on Monday evening was identified as a Joliet man.

Cesar Robles, 39, was pronounced deceased at 10:53 p.m. Monday after his body was pulled from the river in Joliet, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office. Coroner officials said the incident involving Robles took place near 311 N. Joliet St., an area that’s between the Jackson and Cass street drawbridges.

The Joliet Police Department is investigating Robles’ death. The coroner’s office said in a news release an autopsy was performed Tuesday but did not describe any preliminary cause or manner of Robles’ death.

“The cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending the final review of police, autopsy and toxicology reports,” officials said.

Officers responded to the area of the Jackson Street drawbridge about 7:13 p.m. Monday in response to a report of an unidentified man in the Des Plaines River, Joliet police said.

When the officers arrived, police said, they saw a man later identified as Robles in the water.

“While officers were attempting a rescue, the male submerged under water and did not resurface,” police said.

An extensive search was conducted by divers from the Joliet and Plainfield fire departments, as well as a boat from the Coast Guard, police said. Robles’ body was located in the water about 9:40 p.m.

The Joliet Fire Department dive team also responded to a report of a possible body in the Des Plaines River on Sunday evening.

Joliet Fire Chief Gregory Blaskey said his department received a report of a person who was possibly in the river near the Cass Street bridge. The Cass Street bridgetender called 911 when he heard splashing in the river along the west wall, he said.

“When he went to investigate, he found no one in the river. However, he did locate footprints in the snow leading to the river wall,” Blaskey said.

The fire department dive team was called to the scene and searched the river until 10 p.m., but was unable to locate anyone in the river, he said.

Blaskey said the fire department would not send divers into the river Monday but will conduct surface searches.

On Tuesday, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said it is unknown if the person from Sunday’s incident fell in or jumped.

Blaskey said the police will determine how the individual entered the water.

“We are conducting surface searches until recovery is made,” Blaskey said.