Joliet dive team searching for possible body in Des Plaines River

The Joliet Fire Department dive team searched Sunday for a possible body in the Des Plaines River.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Joliet Fire Department received a report of a person possibly in the Des Plaines River near the Cass Street Bridge, according to Joliet Fire Chief Gregory Blaskey.

The Cass Street bridgetender called 911 when he heard splashing in the river along the west wall, Blaskey said.

“When he went to investigate, he found no one in the river. However, he did locate footprints in the snow leading to the river wall,” Blaskey said.

The fire department dive team was called to the scene and searched the river until 10 p.m., but was unable to locate anyone in the river, he said.

“We will not be sending divers into the river today, but will conduct surface searches,” Blaskey said.