Joliet will begin construction Monday on Plainfield Road water main

The city of Joliet is replacing and rebuilding water mains in order to remove failing, leaky pipes. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet Public Utilities Department will begin work on the Plainfield Road water main project on Monday, the city posted on its website.

The work will be done between Black Road and Theodore Street. Lane closures will be in place throughout the project, according to the city,

Joliet is replacing and rebuilding water mains in order to remove failing, leaky pipes with a goal of reducing the city’s water loss to less than 10% as required by the City’s Lake Michigan allocation permit.

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Questions related to the project should directed to the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.