Joliet residents near West Acres Road shocked by mass shooting

A home is taped off on the 2200 block of West Acres Road, the scene where multiple people were found dead on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Residents in the West Side of Joliet, near the neighborhood where authorities found seven people shot to death in their homes, on Tuesday said they were in shock and wondering about their safety and their community.

Joliet police on Tuesday morning had the area between Madison Street and Springfield Avenue closed off and crime scene tape around two homes on the 2200 block of West Acres Road, where police found the victims on Monday.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said he believes the victims are related.

“I’ve been a policeman 29 years. This is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with,” Evans said during a Monday evening news conference.

Evans said police did not have a motive behind the slayings as of Monday evening but Joliet police would provide updates Tuesday.

Rick Becker, who lives on Madison Street, could see from his home the police tape around the houses on West Acres Road where the killings took place.

“It’s pretty devestating. I basically laid on the couch all day yesterday,” Becker said Tuesday morning.

Becker, who is retired, said he and his wife take regular walks in the neighborhood.

“I am not sure I am going to walk down that street for awhile. Is he (Romeo Nance) the only one?” he said, referring to the man police said was the suspect in the killings.

Joliet police reported late Monday night that Nance was on the run and took his own life following a confrontation with by U.S. Marshals in Natalie, Texas.

The shootings have Becker questioning the safety of his immediate community. “I am struggling with can I go to Maurie’s Table (2360 Glenwood Ave.) for a hamburger? Today, I won’t,” he said.

Jim Schumacher, who also lives on Madison, said he came home Monday night from work to see the police and the neighborhood blocked off so he went to stay at his brother’s house overnight.

“It’s a little mind boggling all that has happened,” he said. “I have lived here about nine years and we never had an incident. I feel safe here. This could have happened next door. It could have happened nine miles away.”

But Schumacher added, “I don’t like living this close to it, that’s for sure.”