Joliet community, School District 86 rally to help family at Christmas after fire

Joliet — One family in Joliet received a Christmas surprise this year from the Associated Clubs of Will County after a fire left them living in a hotel for the holidays.

The family of eight, who requested not to be named, lost their McDonough Street home and most of their belongings in an overnight fire on Nov. 30, according to a news release.

The family escaped the fire unharmed but have been living in a hotel for the past month, which inspired members of the community to offer a helping hand for the holidays.

“Joliet Public School District 86 has five of the family’s six children in its schools and did not want them to have a bleak Christmas,” said Tony Arellano, who serves as treasurer of the Associated Clubs. “It got around to some of the administrators at the district and they reached out to the Italian Club which contacted the other member clubs to help raise funds.”

The Associated Clubs is an umbrella organization comprised of 17 local organizations and private community clubs as well as veterans’ groups like the VFW and American Legion posts.

It was established over 70 years ago by a group of World War II veterans who had returned home and wanted to help the Joliet community, and primarily provides support to local food pantries.

“We aren’t a huge organization, but we’re a constant organization,” said Arellano. “Not too many people know about us, but we were honored by the Joliet City Council for 70 years of service to the community, and over that time we’ve been able to contribute over $1 million to various projects in the Joliet area.”

In less than one week, the Associated Clubs collected over $2,000 from its member groups which it used to purchase gift cards for the family from local stores including Target, Walmart, Jewel, and local gas stations. Moran AC led the way in getting donations going, Arellano said.

“We asked them about their long-term plans and tried to meet their needs so they could buy food, and gifts, and gas to get to the stores,” said Arellano. “They are in the midst of moving into temporary housing where they can stay during the rebuilding process once all the insurance issued are settled.”

The club also arranged staple furniture items including a couch, kitchen set, and some basic utensils to be delivered to the family’s new house after Christmas.

“We only found out about this two days before school ended, so we had to move fast to raise the funds to give them a Christmas,” Arellano said. “Whoever responded quickly, we took their money and went out to buy gift cards.”

The majority of the project was handled by seven people representing the Italian American Club, the Moran Athletic Club, and the Northwest Club, as well as VFW Cantigny Post 367′s commander Lou Smith and Associated Club President Tom Bolek and his wife Barbara.

“We just want the public to know that they are not alone,” said Arellano. “If they ask, there’s always help out there for them.”

In addition to supporting five Joliet-area food pantries, the Associated Clubs have provided support to Will County no-kill animal shelters, and donated $2,000 to the Manteno Home for Veterans to fund on-site activities and entertainment for residents in 2023.