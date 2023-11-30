Fire breaks out overnight at Joliet apartment building

Joliet firefighters battle a two-story structure fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 30, 2023 at 105 McDonough St. (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

The Joliet Fire Department responded to an overnight fire that broke out at a multi-use structure in the 100 block of McDonough Street.

Crews responded at 12:58 a.m. Thursday to a call of a fire at 105 McDonough St. and were met with heavy fire coming from the second story porch of a two-story, wood framed, multi-use structure, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

Fire also was seen in the attic of the structure, according to the release.

Joliet Police Department had information that everyone was out of their apartments, according to the release. There were no injuries reported

The location of the fire made it difficult to put out as crews pulled the ceiling on the second floor to expose the fire in the attic, according to the release. The fire was declared under control at 1:53 a.m. and fully extinguished at 3 a.m., according to the news release.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Joliet Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit, according to the fire department. Fire crews from stations 1, 3, 4, and 8 responded to the scene.