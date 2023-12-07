Lockport’s Nik & Ivy Brewing hosting event Thursday for Will County veterans, survivors

Lockport — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting an information event for Will County veterans and their families Thursday at Nik & Ivy Brewing Co. in downtown Lockport.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. and will function like an open house with representatives from multiple veterans’ affairs agencies present to answer questions and help veterans and their dependents find assistance and file claims on site.

“We’re going to have three Veteran Service Officers from the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs and everyone has been told to bring their laptops so we can address issues then and there and people don’t have to wait for appointments,” said Anthony Hernandez, a veterans service officer, one of the event’s organizers who will be in attendance Thursday.

Other organizations that will be present include the Will County Veterans’ Assistant commission, a representative from the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs based out of Heinz Veterans’ Hospital, personnel from Illinois Joining Force — a state organization which helps veterans connect with other agencies when the VA cannot offer them the proper assistance — and an educational counselor from the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs who can help navigate G.I. Bill benefits and educational grants for veterans and their dependents.

“We have a lot of veterans out here, but they don’t always know the VA is out here,” said Hernandez. “We want to put the word out about what we can do for them and what services we offer.”

Hernandez said that the VA is also encouraging surviving spouses of deceased veterans to attend, as many of them do not fully realize the benefits they are entitled to from the department.

“We tried to choose a central location so we can veterans from all over Will County to come out,” said Hernandez, noting Nik & Ivy’s location in downtown Lockport. “We’re hoping to get at least 50 people to come in from New Lenox, Homer Glen, Lemont, Joliet, Lockport, and Romeoville.”

Nik & Ivy’s regularly hosts events for community organizations and non-profits in the Lockport community, and according to Hernandez, offered to host the VA event free of charge.

“I really want to express my gratitude to Nik & Ivy for hosting us,” Hernandez said. “We’re very appreciative of them for assisting us in getting the word out and helping veterans.”

Nik & Ivy’s Brewing Co. Is located at 1026 S. State St. in Lockport.