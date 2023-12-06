Ascension Joliet nurses to picket after accusations of wage theft

Joliet — The members of the Illinois Nurses’ Association at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet announced an informational picket on Wednesday to protest what it is calling wage theft by the hospital.

The picket is scheduled to go from 3:15-5 p.m. in front of the hospital at 333 N. Madison St., in Joliet.

According to a statement issued by registered nurse and INA negotiating committee member Beth Corsetti, nurses at St. Joseph’s have been working “incentive shifts” to help cover the extreme labor shortage created in part by the lack of a contract between the union and the hospital. These shifts are in addition to their regular hours and over time and are “incentivized” with $30 per hour in addition to the nurse’s regular pay, she said.

Many nurses worked these shifts ahead of the union’s strike the week of Thanksgiving.

In a Nov. 16 statement, Ascension officials said they are disappointed the Illinois Nurses Association moved forward with a strike when bargaining teams “have been engaging in good faith bargaining through the formal mediation process with a federal mediator.”

“We were locked out for four days,” said Corsetti. “A few days after we came back, we got our paychecks and discovered the hospital had decided to only pay us our regular rate, not the extra for our incentive shifts.”

The union went on strike for two days and were locked out for two with agency nurses employed by the hospital during that time.

The union is accusing the hospital of wage theft since nurses only agreed to take the extra shifts with the understanding that they would be healthily compensated.

“I know at least 90 nurses who have not been paid for their extra shifts,” said Corsetti. “For me, it represents about $800. Another woman I know was supposed to get about $1,500. She was devastated when she found out. She’s the breadwinner for her family and it’s coming up to the holidays.

“A lot of people are taking these shifts to get extra money for the holidays and are giving up time with their family to do it,” she continued. “Those hours are already worked. If you sign up for the shift and don’t show up, you get in trouble. This is wage theft.”

Corsetti said the hospital has not responded to individual nurse’s complaints or to the union about the decision.

The union is examining its legal options with the Department of Labor and in court.

When called for comment, Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet hospital administrators said “no further information is available at this time” regarding the ongoing labor conflict.

Just last week, Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital President Chris Shride announced he is leaving less than two years after his arrival and amid the ongoing turmoil with a nursing staff.

Shride arrived in February 2022, the third top executive at the hospital in three years, insisting there would be a change in workplace culture and acknowledging public perception of the revolving door at the top office.

In addition to the situation in Joliet, nurses at Ascension hospitals in Texas and Kansas are also facing difficulties getting new contracts. Those hospitals have called for a one-day strike on Wednesday, and the Joliet nurses will use their picket Thursday as a show of solidarity.

“It’s not a labor stoppage,” Corsetti emphasized. “But nurses who aren’t working and members of the community are encouraged to come out and show their support.”