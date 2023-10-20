Biden calls slain Plainfield Muslim boy’s father after Oval Office address against violence, hate speech

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/AP)

President Joe Biden on Thursday night spoke with the father and uncle of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Muslim boy who was stabbed to death in an alleged hate crime attack against him and his mother inside their Plainfield Township home, the White House said.

Biden spoke over the phone with Wadea’s father, Oday Al-Fayoume, and the boy’s uncle following a televised speech from the Oval Office in which the president addressed the tensions arising in the country as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas. The president also used the address to tell the country American must bolster its support of Israel and Ukraine.

Oday Al-Fayoume attends a vigil for his son Wadea Al-Fayoume at Prairie Activity & Recreation Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

During the call, the president and first lady Jill Biden offered their condolences and wished the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Hanaan Shahin, a full recovery, the White House said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The White House did not say which of Wadea’s uncles was on the call.

“Wadea’s Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek – a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace. We remain committed to speaking out against anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and anti-Muslim hate and violence,” the social media statement said.

Tonight, Jill and I spoke with Wadea Alfayoumi's father and uncle, following the six-year-old boy’s brutal murder, to express our deepest condolences to their family and to wish his mother, Hannan Shahin, a full recovery.



Wadea's Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking… pic.twitter.com/OycMFY0Xy1 — President Biden (@POTUS) October 20, 2023

Wadea and his mother, who are both Muslim, were attacked Saturday morning in the unincorporated Plainfield home they rented. Their landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, was charged in the attack in what is being called a hate crime by local and federal law enforcement.

The attack allegedly was motivated by the family’s Muslim faith and because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, authorities said.

A photo of Wadea Al-Fayoume sits in the gym at a vigil for him at Prairie Activity & Recreation Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Wadea was stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife while his mother called 911 from their bathroom in the home, authorities said. She was stabbed a dozen times and has been hospitalized since the attack.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson were among the throngs of people who attended Wadea’s funeral on Monday. They later were joined by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and several members of the Illinois House and Senate.

In his Thursday night speech, Biden addressed the tensions arising in the country as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Biden said the country must push back against hate speech, saying America must reject anti-Semitism and Islamophobia alike.

Specifically, the president referenced the Saturday attack against Wadea and his mother.

“Just last week, a mother was brutally stabbed. A little boy here in the United States, a little boy who just turned 6 years old, was murdered in their home outside of Chicago. His name was Wadea. Wadea, a proud American, a proud Palestinian American family,” Biden said.

“We can’t stand by and stand silent when this happens. We must without equivocation denounce antisemitism. We must also without equivocation denounce Islamophobia,” he said. “And to all you hurting, those of you who are hurting, I want you to know I see you. You belong. And I want to say this to you: You’re all America. You’re all America.”

Biden said the nation must denounce violence and hate speech that can lead to violent acts.

“Here in America, let us not forget who we are. We reject all forms, all forms of hate, whether against Muslims, Jews, or anyone. That’s what great nations do. And we are a great nation,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed.