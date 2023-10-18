Thousands attend vigil in Plainfield for slain Muslim boy

A little girl is held by her father at a vigil for Wadea Al-Fayoume at Prairie Activity & Recreation Center in Plainfield on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Nearly two thousand turned out in Plainfield Tuesday night to mourn the slaying of a Muslim boy and to oppose the hatred and prejudice that authorities said motived the attack on him and his mother.

Crowds packed the gymnasium at the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, 24550 W Renwick Road, — with people some people standing outside — for a vigil to honor 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume. The child’s life was brutally cut short last Saturday as he was stabbed to death in his Plainfield Township home.

His mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, survived the attack that prosecutors said was committed by her landlord, Joseph Czuba, 71. The man has been charged with the first-degree murder of Wadea and attempted murder of his mother.

The FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is conducting a hate crimes investigation into the slaying.

Wadea’s father Oday Al-Fayoume and several others spoke at the vigil. Among them was Zaki Basalath, of the Islamic Foundation of the Southwest Suburbs.

Zaki Basalath wanted the crowds to take notice of a boy who was standing near the front and holding a sign that said, “I am not a threat!” The sign bore the flag of Palestine as well.

“These young lives are not a threat in this community. We are part of the community,” Basalath said, which led to applause.

People pack the gym for a vigil for Wadea Al-Fayoume at Prairie Activity & Recreation Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said every faith was united in Plainfield and the community must make a stand against hatred and bigotry.

“We categorically reject the motivations of this killer,” Argoudelis said.

He said there is a message that “transcends all faiths.”

“We must love one another,” he said.

One speaker who drew the some controversy at the vigil was Dilawar Syed, deputy administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. Syed appeared on behalf of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Oday Al-Fayoume attends a vigil for his son Wadea Al-Fayoume at Prairie Activity & Recreation Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Some in the crowd asked where Biden was and others noted the president was in Israel.

Syed said the Biden administration offers their deepest condolences to the family of Wadea. At one point, someone in the crowd said, “Biden is responsible!”

“President Biden has been very, very clear, there is no place for hate,” Syed said, which was met with boos from some in the crowd.

Another person in the crowd yelled out, “Be respectful! We are Plainfield strong! We are here for Wadea.”