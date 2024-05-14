Ruby Street bridge in Joliet to reopen today

Traffic is redirected southbound on Chicago Street as Ruby Street Bridge in downtown Joliet is closed on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet is expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re looking to reopen it around 3 o’clock today,” llinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said late Tuesday morning.

The bridge will close again, likely sometime in June, for planned upgrades expected to take about two months.

The current closure was done on May 3 because of mechanical problems with the center lock that connects and disconnects the two leafs of the drawbridge when they rise to allow barge traffic to pass on the Des Plaines River.

The problem occurred as IDOT was making plans to close the bridge for the scheduled two-month maintenance project. But IDOT wanted to reopen the bridge as soon as the center lock could be repaired, Castaneda said.

“There was never any intent to close it long-term unless we had to,” she said. “The repairs have been made.”

IDOT twice has pushed back the start date for the two-month upgrade, which was originally scheduled to start on April 22 and then rescheduled for May 13.

The new date has not been set but will likely be in June, Castaneda said.

