Bolingbrook driver cited for hitting Illinois State Police squad car

An Illinois State Police squad car was struck by a driver on northbound Interstate 55 in Will County on Monday, May 13. (Provided by Illinois State Police)

Will County — The Illinois State Police are investigating a Will County traffic crash involving a state police squad car that was hit while parked on the side of the road.

According to a statement from state police, officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

The state police squad car was parked on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 55 just north of IL Route 59, according to the release. The officer had pulled over to handle another traffic crash and had the emergency lights on. The officer was still sitting in the car with his seatbelt fastened when, according to state police, the car was struck from behind by a gray Toyota Corolla.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Toyota, Asante Williams, 31, of Bolingbrook reported no injuries, according to the release.

Williams received a citation for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and improper lane usage under the Move Over Law, according to the release.

This is the 15th Move Over Law related crash involving an state police vehicle already in 2024, resulting in seven injured troopers, according to the release from the state police. In 2023, the total number of move over law crashes involving state police vehicles was 21.

The Move Over Law — also known as “Scott’s Law” — requires drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its hazard lights on on the side of the road.

A first offense under Scott’s Law carries a fine between $250 and $10,000 and includes the suspension of the driver’s license for a period between six months and two years if the crash results in the injury of another person.