President Joe Biden issues statement on fatal stabbing of Muslim boy, 6, in Plainfield Township

President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday condemning the fatal attack of a 6-year-old Muslim boy and his mother inside their Plainfield Township home, which authorities alleged was carried out by their landlord because of their Islamic faith.

The boy’s mother was stabbed multiple times but was expected to survive her injuries, authorities said.

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a news conference with family members on Sunday and identified the boy as Wadea Al-Fayoume.

Joseph Czuba, 71, was charged with various offenses including murder and hate crime following the attack, which authorities said was a response to the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is Biden’s full statement:

Jill and I were shocked and sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a six-year-old child and the attempted murder of the child’s mother in their home yesterday in Illinois.

The child’s Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek—a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace.

This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are.

As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate.

We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone. We join everyone here at the White House in sending our condolences and prayers to the family, including for the mother’s recovery, and to the broader Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim American communities.