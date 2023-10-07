Joliet NAACP will hold ‘Freedom Fund’ banquet

The Joliet chapter of the NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 14.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the St. George Social Center, 310 Stryker Ave. in Joliet.

Tickets are $100.

State Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, who represents Joliet, will be the keynote speaker.

Honored at the event will be Christopher Parker, chairman of the African American Business Association of Will County, with the Michael Austin Clark Award.

Also honored will be Will County Judge Marzell Richardson, who will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

An award for Outstanding Community Involvement will go to the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Eta Chi Zeta Chapter in Joliet.

The event also serves as a fundraiser.

The Joliet chapter for the NAACP will award seven scholarships at the event, said Judy Easley, president of the Joliet chapter.

Those interested in attending can go to www.eventbrite.com/e/669139954617 or call Marcus Mars, vice president of the Joliet branch of the NAACP, at 815-557-6487.