What happened across Will County this week

Enforcement cameras coming for truck traffic: As a solution to one neighborhood’s problems over truck traffic, the city of Joliet plans to install enforcement cameras. But Mayor Terry D’Arcy on Friday described the technology as a potential “game changer.”

Joliet nurses still without a contract: One month after a lockout, nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital have turned to state and federal legislators for help as contract talks drag on. The union and Ascension have met three times with a federal mediator present since Aug. 26.

Nurses and supporters chant while picketing outside Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital on the first day of a two day strike, followed by a two day lockout on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

High school students can learn veterinary work: Will County teens interested in entering the veterinary medicine field will have an expanded opportunity to get hands-on experience while still in high school thanks to a new expansion at the Wilco Area Career Center in Romeoville.

microscope 2

Dog found badly abused in Will County: Will County officials are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting an underweight female dog with a paintball gun. The dog was later found wandering near Beecher in Washington Township.

‘Stranger Things’ Plainfield display welcomes back Halloween: Dave and Audrey Appel ‘s HorrorProps Halloween display opened Friday with viewing hours set for the season. “We’re trying to do an overall better experience.” This year, the Appels added a 19-foot wide and almost 10-foot high “demonic” arch at the foot of their driveway that the Appels constructed from more than 70 pool noodles, Dave Appel said.

Dave and Audrey Appel's home at1806 Whispering Oaks Court, Plainfield. is back with its scary Halloween display, retaining many of the "Stranger Things" themes from 2022. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Murder defendant seeks release from jail: A judge denied the release of a man charged with murder in the 2016 killing of a 62-year-old man in Joliet Township. Judge Vincent Cornelius on Thursday said the incident involving the death of Robert Bielec was “exceptionally brutal” and found that Amari Morgan, 25, of Joliet poses a threat to the community if released from the Will County jail.

Lockport woman seeks homes for rescued Siberian huskies: Linda Gondek, founder of Homes for Huskies-Siberian Husky Rescue, said people often relinquish or even “dump” Siberian huskies because they fail to learn the particulars about the breed before they adopt one. She works hard to find the right family for each dog.

Mr. J, a 1-year old Siberian Husky, is up for adoption through Linda Gondek’s Siberian husky rescue program. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Keller Farm to become housing development: The Plainfield Village Board voted to approve annexation and development agreements for the Keller Farm property, with plans for a large residential development. The 153-acre parcel, located at the corner Lockport Street and Wallin Drive, previously was in unincorporated Will County.