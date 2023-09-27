Plainfield annexes Keller Farm, large housing development planned

Plainfield — The Plainfield Village Board voted Sept. 18 to approve annexation and development agreements for the Keller Farm property, with plans for a large residential development.

The 153-acre parcel, located at the corner Lockport Street and Wallin Drive, previously was in unincorporated Will County and will now be absorbed into the village and developed by Lennar Corporation.

In addition to approving the annexation agreement, the board agreed to rezone the property with a special use permit so the area could be developed to include 322 single-family homes, 83 townhomes in 18 buildings, two parks, walking trails and a nine-acre commercial development.

Following the unanimous recommendation of the Plan Commission, the development was approved by the village board on a 5-2 vote with trustees Brian Wojowski and Patricia Kalkanis voting against the measure, although neither gave a reason for their vote during the meeting.

Village Administrator Josh Blakemore said the village staff has been working on the project for “a little over 18 months” and said that the development will break ground in 2024, although some preliminary work may start on the site this winter.

While a preliminary site plat showing designs of the residential buildings for the development was approved at the meeting, Blakemore noted that some small adjustments may be made in the final plat.

In exchange for slight changes to the zoning – specifically allowing the townhome buildings to contain between four and six units per building instead of the usually zoned four, and a variance allowing garages on all the single-family homes to be front loading – the developer agreed to some other specifications.

Those plans include more through lot landscaping and plantings than required, entryway landscaping features, and enhanced architecture on all the buildings above minimum requirements. These enhancements will include features like 30-year architectural shingles, 12-inch roof overhangs on all building sides, window grids, garage doors with top row windows, and full thickness brick or stone masonry, siding elements, and window treatments on all front elevations.

The development will also include 21.3 acres of landscaped stormwater management and open land areas and 5.4 acres of multi-use park space, which will include sports courts, walking paths, a playground, and public pavilion. Further details are under discussion with the Plainfield Park District.

While the residential area plans have been submitted, there are yet no specific plans for the commercial portion of the development.

“That’s something they’re still working on,” Blakemore said. “We’d like to see it as an extension of the downtown area. It’s possible that a larger business would come in and use most the space, but it will likely be something like a commercial strip center with different business opportunities in it.”

As part of the development agreement, the construction also will include $1.8 million in road improvements, which will be completed by Lennar.

These improvements include the expansion of Wallin Drive between Presidential Avenue and Lockport Street to a three-lane cross section with turn lanes, the extension of Presidential Avenue between Wallin Drive and Liberty Grove, and the addition of south-bound, right turn lanes on Wallin Drive and Lockport Street.

Three of the development’s four entrance points will be located off Wallin Drive, while a fourth will be positioned on Lockport Street.

Throughout the planning process, no significant objections were raised by residents or neighbors, while Blakemore noted that the head of the neighboring HOA spoke out in support of the development.

In the staff report presented to the board, it was concluded “staff believes the proposed project is a logical extension of the Village’s boundary and supports the annexation.”