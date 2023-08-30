Illinois State Police report fatality in I-355 crash

New Lenox — Illinois State Police have confirmed the death of Joseph Lullo, 61, of Elk Grove Village after a crash on Interstate 355 in New Lenox.

Police reported that the incident took place about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lullo’s vehicle was traveling south on I-355 when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle which “traveled off the roadway to the right, down an embankment, and over the ramp from I-80 eastbound to I-355 Northbound” where it landed on an embankment and rolled over multiple times, the ISP said.

There was only one vehicle involved in the incident and Lullo, who was the only occupant in his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.