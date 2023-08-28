Ceremony for ‘unclaimed veterans’ at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

An honors ceremony will be held Wednesday for 19 unclaimed veterans at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

The honors ceremonies will be at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and they will be conducted by the Wilmington Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Squad, according to an announcement of the ceremony.

The unclaimed status refers to veterans who died without resources to pay for a burial and who were not claimed by any relatives.

The veterans to be honored include 17 from World War II, one from the Korean War and one from the Vietnam War, according to the announcement. They have been awaiting burial anywhere from 19 to 35 years.