Military honors to be provided for 39 veterans

The Abraham Lincoln Memorial Honors Squad will conduct a quarterly military honors ceremony Friday for 39 veterans who were interred without honors.

The 30-minute ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and will be at Committal Shelter C in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

The public is invited to attend, and veterans service organizations are asked to send representatives, as said in the announcement of the ceremony.

Those honored will include three veterans from World War II, seven from the Korean War, 20 from the Vietnam War and nine who served during peacetime.

For information, contact Jack Picciolo at 815-919-7507.