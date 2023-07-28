Date set for return of Aykroyd-Belushi to Old Joliet Prison

Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi will return to the Old Joliet Prison on Sept. 9.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum announced the date for what is being called “Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel.”

Aykroyd and Belushi made their first appearance last year for a Blues Brothers performance that attracted an audience of thousands from the Chicago area and as far away as Canada.

The event is linked to the opening scene of the movie, “The Blues Brothers,” which was filmed at the Joliet Correctional Center. The state closed the prison in 2002. The city of Joliet now leases the facility, and the Joliet Area Historical Museum manages tours and events there.

“Following the incredible fan response to last year’s event, we are extremely grateful to Dan Aykroyd and Judy Belushi Pisano and the Belushi family to pass on the film itself – and the music it cherishes – to new generations,” Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer for the Joliet Area Historical Museum, said in the announcement of the second Blues Brothers Con posted on the website for the Old Joliet Prison.

Fans sporting tuxedo tee shirts cheer on the Blues Brothers at last year's Blues Brothers Con. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Peerbolte in April confirmed that Aykroyd and Belushi had agreed to come back this year. But the museum had not yet set a date for the performance.

Aykroyd and Belushi will emcee a lineup of iconic Chicago Blues performers that includes Al Spears & The Hurricane Project, Joanna Connor & The Wrecking Crew, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Toronzo Cannon and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

Aykroyd and Belushi will join alumni of “The Blues Brothers” band for a performance that will cap off the event with hit songs from the film.

The gates will open at 1 p.m.

General admission tickets are $55 for adults and $25 for anyone 18 and younger. Tickets for the front section, which is standing room only, are $75. A front section table for four guests is $500.

Parking at remote lots is free. But there also will be onsite parking in limited quantity at a cost of $30.

More information is available on the Old Joliet Prison website, jolietprison.org.