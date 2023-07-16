Man in Bolingbrook found dead with gunshot wounds: cops

A 61-year-old man in Bolingbrook was found dead with gunshots wounds and a 60-year-old woman has been taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds as well, police said.

The circumstances behind the incident that was reported about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday is not yet known.

Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Dalton Lane for a report of a man who apparently shot himself by accident while cleaning his gun, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

While officers were en route to the scene, they received additional information that indicated two shots had been possibly fired and a second person may have been shot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds, police said.

One of them was a 61-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other was a 60-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are withholding the identity of the 61-year-old man pending notification of his family.

“The investigation is in the early stages. This incident is not a random act and there is no danger to the public,” police said.