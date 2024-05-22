Plainfield police sergeant named Officer of the Year by Illinois chiefs of police

Plainfield police Sergeant Eric Munson has been awarded the 2024 James J. Wade Most Outstanding Officer of the Year by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

Munson, a 25-year veteran of the Plainfield Police Department, has supervised the department’s Traffic Unit since 2007, developing and directing the department’s efforts to improve traffic safety while reducing personal injury crashes and traffic fatalities, according to a news release from the chiefs of police.

Munson quickly demonstrated his leadership and innovation in traffic safety when he directed his department’s efforts in the 2008 Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge leading them to attain the prestigious Judge’s Award, according to the release.

He has worked with the ILACP Traffic Safety Committee since 2013.

Munson has continued building upon this success. Through his efforts, he has helped propel the department to be one of the top agencies in the state for traffic safety grants, according to the release.

His efforts in attaining funding sources, developing partnerships, and devising creative solutions for agencies seeking to conduct traffic enforcement with limited funding all demonstrate his commitment to public safety, according to the release.

“There is no question that Sgt. Munson’s significant contributions to these programs, the committee, and to traffic safety in general has saved countless lives and had a tremendous impact locally, regionally, and nationally,” wrote Scott Kristiansen, ILACP Law Enforcement Liaison Supervisor. “Sgt. Munson’s leadership serves to model best practices for others in the field.”

Nearly 200 people attended the 2024 Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet on April 26 in Tinley Park.