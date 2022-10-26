Murder trial to begin for Joliet man charged with 2016 slaying

A judge will decide whether one of two brothers is guilty of murdering a U.S. Army veteran in Joliet Township after the case has been pending for almost seven years.

On Wednesday, Blaique Morgan, 26, of Joliet, waived his right to a jury trial and has asked Judge Vincent Cornelius to decide his fate in a case where’s charged with the first-degree murder of U.S. Army veteran Robert Bielec, 62, on Jan. 7, 2016.

Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

The trial for Amari Morgan, 24, Blaique Morgan’s brother and co-defendant, is slated for March 13, following a Feb. 28 hearing on whether evidence should be suppressed in Amari Morgan’s case.

Amari Morgan. (Photo provided)

Both men have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The alleges both men struck Bielec about the body.

During the brothers’ time in jail, they were allowed in 2017 to attend the funeral of their parents, Patrick Morgan, 49, and Angel Morgan, 42, who died in an apparent murder-suicide in their Joliet home that was investigated by the Joliet Police Department.

The death of Bielec was investigated by Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Bielec was the next door neighbor of the Morgan brothers in the 1700 block of Houston Avenue in Joliet Township, said Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

Blaique Morgan was 19 and his brother 17 at the time of the Bielec’s death.

During a motion hearing earlier this year in Amari Morgan’s case, Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles testified about the events that led up to the investigation of Bielec’s death.

Jungles said that before Amari Morgan’s Jan. 8, 2016 arrest, investigators learned from Blaique Morgan’s girlfriend that he told her Amari Morgan killed Bielec by striking him with a baseball bat several times.

Jungles said neighbors of Bielec told police of a “beef” between the Morgan family and the Bielec family. He said investigators learned the Morgan family thought Bielec was “creepy” and believed he shot at their house.

An interview with Blaique Morgan’s girlfriend led investigators to recover bloody shoes tossed into a garbage bin that linked the brothers to Bielec’s homicide, Jungles said.