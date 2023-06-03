Forest Preserve District of Will County to host kids fishing derby, pollinator party

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has something fun scheduled for every age this summer, including a summer paddle in Monee, a kids fishing derby in Bolingbrook, a bird hike in Homer Glen, a pollinator party in Romeoville and more.

Online registration is available online at ReconnectWithNature.org.

The Welcome Summer Paddle will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 21, at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. Enjoy a relaxing morning on the water to welcome summer on the solstice. Life jackets, paddles and the choice of a kayak or canoe will be provided. Once off the water, hang out by the fire and enjoy s’mores. This is a recreational, noninstructional paddle on the water. Previous experience is strongly recommended. The event is for ages 18 or older and costs $20 a person. Register by June 20.

“Discovery Isle – Raptors!” is a family-friendly program that will focus on hawks, eagles and owls from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Discover some of the adaptations that make raptors so cool, then set off in search of the predators on the island. This event is free and open to all ages.

Learn to preserve flower specimens to create your own herbarium or for use in future crafting projects during the DIY Garden Series – Flower Press Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Materials will be provided. No crafting experience is needed, and staff will be available to lend a hand as needed. This event is restricted to those 21 and older and costs $20 a person. Register by June 20.

An early-morning bird hike will run from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Messenger Marsh in Homer Glen. Summer days warm fast, so getting out early can offer a better chance to find active birds. This free event is open to those ages 16 and older. Register by June 23.

Two-hour fishing sessions start at 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for those ages 5 to 15 during the kids fishing derby Saturday, June 24, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for the largest fish in three different age categories. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will provide one free container of night crawlers, a goodie bag and ice cream to each participant. Register in advance or on the day of the event if spots remain. Registration costs $5 a person.

A pollinator party will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. The global theme of this year’s Pollinator Week is “Pollinators and Climate Change.” Learn about the insects and animals that perform the important task of pollinating plants, especially those that provide humans with much of the food they eat.

For more information on the Forest Preserve of Will County, visit www.reconnectwithnature.org.