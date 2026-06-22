Kankakee River Fishing Derby delayed until July 3

Kolton Baker, 7, of Bourbonnais, reels in his line at Fisherman Park in Kankakee on Saturday, June 28, 2025, as he participates in the NIAA Kankakee River Fishing Derby with his mother, Chris Gankel, right, for the third year. Baker, who learned to fish through the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office's Reel Justice Fishing Club, said he hopes to make the Big Board this year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The start of this year’s Kankakee River Fishing Derby has been pushed back a week.

Set to start Friday, the Northern Illinois Anglers Association posted an update Monday. The derby will now start Friday, July 3.

“Due to high water and fast currents, [Illinois Department of Natural Resources] shock boats cannot assist us with tagging fish for the Derby,” NIAA posted on Facebook.

“All events and deadlines will be seven days later than stated on our posters and registration forms.”

NIAA President Ken Munjoy said the event has been delayed before.

During the 2015 derby, there were three delays due to the river being high, he said. With all the recent rain, the river’s flow is too fast for shock boats to tag fish.

The Kankakee River Fishing Derby is the largest family derby in Illinois. This is the 43rd annual tourney.

It offers several cash and merchandise prizes for tagged fish caught along the Kankakee River.

Registration is $20 for an entire family or individual, and fishing enthusiasts of all ages can win cash and prizes throughout the 10-day tournament.

Registrations and weigh-in stations are at Kankakee River Trading Post, just off Illinois Route 102 on Altorf Road by the Kankakee River State Park; Angelo’s Bait, 708 W. Baltimore St., Wilmington; and Elliott’s Bait and Tackle, 975 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.

Registration-only stations are at Reed’s Rent All, 907 N. Indiana Ave. in Kankakee; Walmart, 505 Riverstone Parkway in Kankakee; and Walmart Supercenter, 2080 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bradley.

Registration is also available online at kankakeefishingderby.com.

There are dozens of tagged fish where a registered participant can win cash or merchandise. Tags must not be removed, and anglers are responsible for keeping the fish fresh or alive. Fish can be checked in at any of the weigh-in stations during their normal business hours.

The Big Board contest has 27 place winners (first, second and third) in nine categories: channel catfish, crappie, flathead catfish, largemouth bass, northern pike, rock bass, rough fish, smallmouth bass and walleye.

For more information on the derby, visit kankakeefishingderby.com or call 815-304-4569.