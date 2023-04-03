Tornado touched down in Plainfield last Friday for about 1 minute

A low-level tornado touched down in Plainfield for about a minute and caused minor damage last Friday.

The tornado had touched down in the village at 8:05 p.m. on Friday and lifted at 8:06 p.m., according to Gino Izzo, meteorologist for National Weather Service.

The tornado had an Enhanced Fujita, or EF, scale of zero. Tornados of that scale have wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph and cause minor damage.

Izzo said the tornado began at 135th Street, just west of Meadow Lane, in Plainfield, and tracked east and northeast before weakening near Route 59.

The estimated peak wind was 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The damage of the wind storm was confined to primarily trees but some shingles and siding were removed from homes along the path of the tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

In February, there was another EF-0 tornado that had touched down in the far west side of Joliet. That storm also caused minor damage in its path.