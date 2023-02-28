Tornado in Joliet’s far west side caused minimal damage to trees, fences

A low-level tornado touched down in the far west side of Joliet, causing light damage in its path, and there’s a chance of more rain or snow later this week.

The tornado occurred on Monday on the far west side of Joliet, crossing from the Kendall County portion of the city into Will County, according to the National Weather Service.

At 9:42 a.m. Monday, the tornado began at Courtwright Drive and Kendall Ridge Boulevard in the Kendall Ridge Subdivision in Kendall County, according to a preliminary assessment by the National Weather Service.

A minute later, the windstorm ended near Caton Farm Road and Hastings Drive, just across the county line in Will County.

Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said they are in the process of working on releasing more information on what path that tornado took.

The damage caused by the tornado was fairly minor, Ogorek said. He said the tornado damaged trees, caused some fences to blow over and roof shingles to peel off.

“That was pretty much the degree of damage,” Ogorek said.

The tornado had an Enhanced Fujita, or EF, scale of zero. Tornados of that scale have wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph and cause minor damage.

Another EF-0 tornado occurred in north side of Naperville.

More stormy weather may occur on Thursday and Friday.

Ogorek said the National Weather Service is tracking another storm system that may move into the area.

He said the storm will bring in a good amount of precipitation but it’s not yet known whether it will be rain or snow.