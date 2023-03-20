ISP: Driver blew past stop sign in fiery Will County crash that killed 2, police say

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala had blown past a stop sign and collided with two vehicles in the fiery wreck on Sunday that left two people dead and two more hospitalized.

Illinois State Police released more details on Monday about the deadly crash that occurred Sunday at the intersection of Wilmington Road and Route 45. The Will County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the two people killed in the crash.

At 8:18 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Wilmington Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign intersection at Route 45, police said.

The Chevrolet Impala struck a Kia vehicle, which was traveling north on Route 45, police said.

The Kia then traveled to the right ditch on the north side of the intersection and caught fire.

The Chevrolet Impala continued traveling east on Wilmington Road and struck a third vehicle – a Ford Fusion – that had been traveling west on the same road, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner’s office.

The drivers of the Chevrolet Impala and Ford Fusion were hospitalized with injuries, police said.

Police said the events surrounding the crash remain under investigation.