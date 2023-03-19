2 dead after crash in Will County

Two people died Sunday morning after a 3-vehicle crash, according to the Manhattan Fire Protection District.

The Manhattan Fire Protection District rushed to a reported auto accident at the intersection of Route 45 and Peotone Wilmington Road at approximately 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning, the district said.

When fire crews arrived, they found three heavily damaged vehicles, with one of them on fire and “fully involved” the district said.

An alert was called for additional resources, the district said.

Two people were transported to local hospitals and two others died from their injuries at the scene, the district said.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours, the district said. The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash, the district said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and the Manhattan fire stations to provide coverage for any additional calls for service during that time, the district said.

Agencies who responded are Monee, Beecher, University Park, New Lenox, East Joliet, Manteno and Frankfort, the district said.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency and Manhattan Emergency Management Agency assisted with traffic control, the district said.