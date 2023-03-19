Free seminar in Joliet on employee recruitment, retention

Joliet Junior College will host a free business seminar at its City Center Campus on Wednesday on “Attracting and Retaining Staff in the Current Workforce.”

The seminar is 8-9 a.m. in the library on the 6th Floor of the City Center Campus building located at 235 N. Chicago St., Joliet.

The seminar is sponsored by the Joliet City Center Partnership and the JJC Entrepreneur and Business Center.

“Staffing is an issue for businesses big and small,” said Priscilla Cordero, executive director of the City Center Partnership.

Cordero said the speaker at the seminar will discuss hiring and retention strategies for workers of different generations.

Seminar topics include “Recruiting to Attract Talent Including Gen-Z” and “How to Retain Talent: Diversity and Inclusion, Flexibility and Empathy.”

Space is limited, so those interested should register in advance. Email priscilla.cordero@jolietdowntown.com.

The event includes a light breakfast.

The City Center Partnership promotes business and other activities in the downtown area.

The JJC Entrepreneur and Business Center located at the City Center Campus provides guidance to entrepreneurs on business plans, financing, marketing and other matters.