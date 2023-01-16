District 86 school board in Joliet to place $99.5 million referendum question on the April ballot

Tamara Mitchell, assistant superintendent for business and financial services for District 86, explained during an information meeting at Gompers Junior High School in Joliet on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, explained the need to build a new Gompers and a new Hufford Junior High School. The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors approved a resolution at its Jan. 11 meeting to “submit a proposition to place a $99,500,000 bond referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot,” according to a news release from District 86 in Joliet. (Denise Unland)